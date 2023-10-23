Gulf council, ASEAN discuss developments in Gaza

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reviewed the latest developments in Gaza.

During the first GCC-ASEAN Summit held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the participants exchanged views and expressed grave concerns over the developments in the Middle East, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

They condemned all attacks against civilians and called for a durable cease-fire while appealing to all concerned parties to ensure effective access of civilians to humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and other necessities, and resume supplies of electricity, water, and essential services in Gaza.

The summit called on the conflicting parties to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them, and abide by international humanitarian law.

It also urged the immediate and unconditional release of civilian hostages and detainees, especially women, children, the sick, and the elderly.

The summit stressed efforts toward the two-state solution in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The summit, held at an invitation by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also reviewed the cooperation between the two blocs and exchanged views on a wide range of regional and international issues. ■

