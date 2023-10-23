Neymar to undergo knee surgery, faces long layoff

Neymar will undergo surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said.

The 31-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after a tackle from Nicolas de la Cruz during the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier in Montevideo last Tuesday.

Subsequent scans confirmed the Al Hilal forward’s worst fears and he now faces at least six months on the sidelines.

“[Neymar] will have surgery on a date that has yet to be set,” the CBF said in a statement.

“The medical department of the Brazilian national team … and Al Hilal are in constant contact and will do what is best for the player’s recovery.”

Neymar, whose career has been plagued by injuries, had only returned to action in September after more than six months out with an ankle ligament problem.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Santos star described confirmation of the injury as “the worst” possible news.

“I know I’m strong but this time I’m going to need my family and friends even more,” he said in a social media post.

“It’s not easy to go through injury and surgery … [But] I have faith, even too much. Thank you for the messages of support and affection.” ■