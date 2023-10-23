Portugal raises alert level for terrorism

October 23, 2023

Portugal has raised its terrorism alert level from “moderate” to “significant” due to the potential threat arising from the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The decision is endorsed by the Anti-Terrorism Coordination Unit and is being taken “mainly for preventive and precautionary reasons,” said the Portuguese Security Information Service, adding that there are “no indications pointing to the development of terrorist actions on Portuguese territory.”

“This threat level classification means that the Security Forces and Services in Portugal will continue to monitor the security situation, adopting security measures flexibly and pragmatically,” it said. ■

 

