Yemen’s presidential council prepares for tropical cyclone threatening eastern provinces

The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) on Saturday asked local government administrations to bolster their preparedness and coordinate precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impact of tropical cyclone Tej that is expected to make landfall in the eastern provinces.

PLC Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi made urgent phone calls to the governors of the country’s eastern provinces of Hadramout, Mahra, and Socotra, to assess the latest developments regarding the cyclone, which is forecasted to affect these provinces in the coming days, according to the state-run Saba news agency.

During the phone conversations, Al-Alimi was briefed on the ongoing preparations by local authorities to mitigate the potential repercussions of the approaching tropical storm on the citizens and public and private properties within the affected areas.

He directed the local authorities in the country’s eastern provinces to elevate their level of preparedness and increase coordination with various agencies, including the military, international organizations, community committees, and regional bodies, to limit the anticipated impacts of the tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Early Warning Center in Yemen has issued a warning to citizens in Mahra, Socotra, and Hadramout provinces. They have been advised to exercise extreme caution ahead of the cyclone’s expected arrival, as it is anticipated to bring heavy rains and strong winds in coastal areas and territorial waters.

The center’s predicted that the cyclone would travel across the Socotra Archipelago and the eastern entrance to the Gulf of Aden from Sunday morning to Monday morning. This will have direct and indirect impacts on Mahra and Hadramout provinces from Monday to Wednesday.

To ensure safety, the center has urged residents to stay away from deep valleys, avoid crossing streams and river branches at the entrances to cities and villages, and be patient when traveling between regions and towns vulnerable to the cyclone’s effects.

Additionally, fishermen and seafarers have been advised against traveling or sailing due to the strong winds and turbulent waves expected along the eastern coast and territorial waters.

Eastern regions of Yemen frequently experience storms that can lead to both human and material losses.

Large areas across the country are already grappling with ongoing rainfall and torrential downpours, causing substantial distress to the residents, particularly those displaced by the protracted conflict. According to United Nations statistics, approximately 3 million people have been displaced in Yemen.

Last month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that heavy rains along the western coast of Yemen had resulted in the destruction of shelters for over 900 displaced people, further highlighting the urgency of preparedness and response measures in the face of such natural disasters.

Houthi drone attack kills 3 Yemeni gov’t soldiers At least three Yemeni government soldiers were killed and several more injured in a Houthi drone strike in the country’s northern province of Saada, a military official told Xinhua on Friday. The local military official, [Read More] Houthi drone attack kills 2 gov’t soldiers in N. Yemen At least two members of Yemen’s government forces were killed in a drone attack carried out by the Houthi militia in the country’s northern province of Saada, a military official told Xinhua on Sunday. The [Read More]