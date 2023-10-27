9 Arab countries urge UNSC to oblige warring parties in Gaza to accept immediate cease-fire

Nine Arab countries called Thursday on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to oblige the warring parties in the Gaza Strip to an immediate and sustainable cease-fire.

The call came in a joint press statement by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Morocco.

The nine countries condemned targeting civilians, all acts of violence against them, and all violations and transgressions of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, by any party.

They also condemned and rejected attempts at individual or collective forced displacement, as well as the policy of collective punishment.

The Arab foreign ministers also underscored the importance of immediately releasing hostages and civilian detainees, emphasizing the role of the International Committee of the Red Cross in this regard.

The ministers demanded the UNSC to ensure and facilitate rapid, safe and sustainable access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles in accordance with relevant humanitarian principles, and to mobilize additional resources in cooperation with the UN and its affiliates.

They expressed deep concern about the possibility of the current confrontations and conflict to expand to other regions in the Middle East, calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint.

They also cautioned about the escalation of violence in the West Bank, calling on the international community to support and strengthen the Palestinian National Authority, and provide financial support to the Palestinian people.

In addition, the top Arab diplomats highlighted international efforts to implement the two-state solution on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, as it entered the 20th day, has killed around 7,028 Palestinians in Gaza and at least 1,400 people in Israel, according to official figures from both sides. ■