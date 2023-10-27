Cyprus: Daughter of David Hunter makes heartfelt plea for her dad

The daughter of a retired British expat freed over the mercy killing of his wife has lamented the decision of prosecutors in Cyprus to challenge the sentence.

Pensioner David Hunter admitted killing his wife of 56 years, Janice, in December 2021, but his legal team argued it was an assisted suicide, not murder.

The couple lived in Tremithousa, a village near Paphos since moving to Cyprus in 2002.

‘We’re looking at putting an elderly, frail man through another six months of stress and it’s the last thing he needs,’ said Hunter’s daughter Lesley Cawthorne told the daily Mirror. ‘Justice has already been served by a panel of three judges who know the case inside out, so the continued persecution of my dad seems cruel and unnecessary’.

‘It’s almost two years since Mum died and my family has been through hell. We just want to be left in peace to grieve and rebuild our lives.’

The appeal hearing is likely to take place in April or May.