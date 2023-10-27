Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia’s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that his government will stop delivering weapons to Ukraine, and will only provide humanitarian aid from now on.

Fico also expressed opposition to sanctions against Russia “unless we see analyses of their impact on Slovakia.”

“If there are to be such sanctions that will harm us, like most sanctions have, I can see no reason to support them,” he said.

On his first day in office, Fico met with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Slovakia before leaving for Brussels to attend an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

Slovakia will support Ukraine and provide it with all-round assistance, the Foreign Affairs Committee said, adding that Fico was to present this stance at the EU summit, local media reported.

Fico said that he does not consider all-round assistance to include the supply of weapons. ■