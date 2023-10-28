Tata Group to make iPhones in India

Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group will start making Apple’s iPhones in India, junior minister for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

This makes Tata India’s first homegrown iPhone maker after Wistron Corporation agreed to sell a plant in southern India to the conglomerate.

As per the announcement, the transaction price is tentatively estimated at 125 million U.S. dollars.

“Tata Group will start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India,” Chandrasekhar said in a statement. ■