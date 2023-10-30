Cyprus: British expatriate named as Zenobia diver

A British expatriate has been named as the diver who died last week while exploring the wreck of a ferry off the coast Larnaca.

Dennis Reid, who lived in Protaras and ran a diving company, was reported missing after diving to the wreck of the MS Zenobia on Thursday.

Reid was part of a group exploring the wreck, but failed to resurface.

The body of the 66-year-old was found inside the wreck on Friday.

The Zenobia passenger roll-on roll-off ferry capsized off the coast of Larnaca 43 years ago, taking with it over 100 lorries and industrial machinery.

It is frequently listed as one of the top ten wrecks in the world for diving.

