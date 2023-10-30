Cyprus issues warning over travel to Lebanon

Cyprus foreign ministry has warned Cypriot nationals to avoid all travel to Lebanon, as the conflict continues to rage between Hamas and Israel.

Cypriot citizens based in Lebanon are travelling in the country “are advised to avoid all gatherings and demonstrations, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. They are also advised to follow closely the developments and information from the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures”.

In a separate development, the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has announced that he has recalled the country’s diplomatic representatives from Türkiye in response to recent comments made by the Turkish president on the Gaza conflict.

In a post on the social media platform X, Cohen said he has ordered a recall of the diplomatic representatives from Türkiye in order to carry out a reassessment of relations with the country.