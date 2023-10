The death toll of the mine accident in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region has risen to 36, with 10 people reported missing, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

“At present, 36 bodies have been recovered and the search for 10 miners is continuing,” the ministry said on its website.

Local media reported that a methane explosion struck the mine shaft earlier Sunday. A total of 208 miners have been evacuated after the accident. ■