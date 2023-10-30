Mob storms Russian airport in riot over arrival of plane from Israel

Hundreds of people stormed into an airport in Dagestan, the mainly Muslim region in southern Russia.

Video footage shows men running through the airport at Makhachkala, smashing in doors and breaking windows after reports said a plane was arriving from Israel.

The mob were seeking passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, according to Russian news agencies and social media posts.

NTV is the only federal TV channel to report on the incident, according to BBC Monitoring.

The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) has “completely taken the situation under control” after “an aggressive mob” stormed the airport to “look for passengers of a flight from Tel-Aviv”.

Twenty persons, including police officers, have been injured in the riot, NTV says.

The channel cited various Dagestan officials and religious leaders as condemning the riot and calling for “calm and patience”.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said he “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis”.