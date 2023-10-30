Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 8,000: ministry

October 30, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Gaza, Israel, Mediterranean Focus, Top Story 0

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 8,005, including 3,342 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.

So far, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been injured since the fighting broke out, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes and ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. ■

