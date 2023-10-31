Australia’s overseas-born population grows

– The proportion of Australian residents who were born in another country has increased following a downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday, Australia’s overseas-born population grew by 155,000 people between 2021 and 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, 7.7 million Australian residents were born overseas, representing 29.5 percent of the total national population, the ABS said.

It marked a rebound for Australia’s overseas-born population after COVID-19 restricted international migration.

Between 2020 and 2021, the share of Australia’s population born overseas fell from 29.9 percent to 29.3 percent, the first time the figure had fallen since 1999.

Jenny Dobak, ABS head of migration statistics, said in a media release that out of Australia’s eight states and territories, Western Australia had the highest proportion of people born overseas at 34 percent and Tasmania had the lowest at 16 percent.

“Those born in England, India, China and New Zealand were the largest groups of people born overseas nationally, together making up over one third of all migrants living in Australia in 2022,” Dobak said.

People born in India were the fastest-growing migrant group in Australia between 2012 and 2022 followed by those born in China and people born in Nepal.

As of 2022, Chinese-born residents accounted for 2.3 percent of Australia’s total population, up from 1.8 percent in 2012.

In the same period, the share of Australian residents born in England fell from 4.4 percent to 3.7 percent. ■