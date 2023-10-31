Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 7.10 U.S. dollars, or 0.36 percent, to close at 2,005.60 dollars per ounce.

Gold also found support on escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as investors flee to safe haven gold.

The Federal Open Market Committee meeting will convene on Tuesday and close on Wednesday. It is widely expected that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged.

U.S. monthly jobs data will be out on Friday.

Silver for December delivery rose 50.90 cents, or 2.22 percent, to close at 23.396 dollars per ounce. Platinum for January delivery rose 34.10 dollars, or 3.76 percent, to close at 939.90 dollars per ounce. ■