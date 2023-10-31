Israel says intercepts drone near Red Sea city of Eilat

Israel intercepted above the Red Sea a drone launched from Yemen toward its southernmost resort city of Eilat on Tuesday, according to Israeli military and media.

Air raid sirens were heard in Eilat, warning of “hostile aircraft intrusion” and directing residents to run for shelter.

Later, the Israeli military said in a statement that its systems identified “an aerial target approaching Israeli territory.” The drone was intercepted before reaching Eilat, and the military stated that “there was no threat to civilians.”

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that the drone was launched from Yemen.

According to a report from the AFP news agency, a Houthi official said the Yemeni group had sent drones toward southern Israel.

Yet, there has been no official confirmation from the Houthi group.

The incident followed another attempt by the group to launch cruise missiles and drones toward the Red Sea on Oct. 19, which were intercepted by a U.S. Navy destroyer, according to the Pentagon. ■