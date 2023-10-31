Türkiye expresses anger at Gaza hospital attack

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned an Israeli attack on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza.

“There can be no justification for such an attack on the only cancer hospital in Gaza, since all necessary information, including the coordinates of the institution in question, was shared with the Israeli authorities in advance,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israeli airstrikes severely damaged the Turkish-funded hospital, according to the Palestinian health authorities in Gaza.

From 2011 to 2017, the Turkish government funded the construction of the 180-bed hospital, which covers an area of 34,800 square meters.

“The siege and these inhumane attacks, which aim to deprive the Palestinian people in Gaza of their most basic rights, clearly violate international law,” the statement noted, demanding Israel stop targeting Gaza residents.

Over the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of failing to stop the Israeli offensive and slammed Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Addressing a pro-Palestinian rally, Erdogan said “it’s the West that is most responsible” for the killing in Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters joined the “Great Palestine Rally” on Saturday called by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party.

After Erdogan’s speech, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that he had recalled the country’s diplomatic representatives from Türkiye in response and would “reassess” the relations with Türkiye.