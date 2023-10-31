Uganda to host CECAFA U15 Championship

Uganda is set to host the East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Under-15 Championship in November.

The championship will unfold from November 4-18 at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

The previous instance of the CECAFA holding the U15 Championship was in 2019 in Eritrea, where Uganda triumphed over Kenya in the final.

The Pan African Schools CECAFA Zonal qualifiers, scheduled from December 10-15 in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, will mark the last tournament on CECAFA’s 2023 calendar.

The 12 CECAFA members comprise Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, and Zanzibar. ■