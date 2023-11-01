Egyptian PM urges int’l action to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday visited the only border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip and inspected the process of delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave.

During a press conference held at the Rafah crossing, Madbouly called for international action to end the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“Volunteers, international and national civil sectors are working around the clock to make relief aid accessible to our brothers in the besieged coastal enclave,” he said.

“Destruction will never bring fruits,” Madbouly said, calling for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He added that Egypt was against the targeting of any civilian from both sides.

He reaffirmed the importance of a two-state solution that will ensure stability based on international law.

Earlier in the day, Madbouly said during a meeting with tribesmen in North Sinai’s city of El-Arish that Egypt would not accept any solution of regional issues at its expense.

Since the first convoy of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Oct. 21, about 250 trucks loaded with relief supplies have entered the Palestinian territory, according to Egyptian official data. ■