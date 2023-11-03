Ukrainian, Turkish FMs discuss security in Black Sea region

November 3, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Top Story, Turkey, Ukraine, World, Россия 0

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region during a meeting in Berlin, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Another focus of the talks was Ukraine’s grain exports to global markets, the ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba and Fidan also exchanged their views on the developments in the Middle East.

Kuleba arrived in the German capital earlier in the day to participate in the conference of foreign ministers of the European Union member states and candidate countries. ■

 

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 10010 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG