UN in Lebanon in firing line, “grave concern” for safety

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday expressed concerns about its sites being bombed during the exchange of fire on the Lebanon-Israel border.

“Two shells fell and exploded yesterday afternoon, 10 meters from a UNIFIL site near the town of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon, causing serious damage to a wall and slight damage to a UNIFIL vehicle,” UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said.

“Fortunately, the officers were in shelters at the time, no one was hurt, and we opened an investigation,” he added.

He once again expressed UNIFIL’s “grave concern” that their positions were bombed during the exchange of fire, endangering peacekeepers and any civilian who may seek refuge there.

On Oct. 28, two shells fell at a UNIFIL base near the town of Houla, injuring a peacekeeper.

Since Oct. 8, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed intermittent bombing between Hezbollah, Palestinian movements, and the Israeli army.

These confrontations resulted in 66 deaths in Lebanon, including 50 members of Hezbollah, nine members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Islamic Jihad in Lebanon, and seven civilians. ■

The importance of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon The chief of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) emphasized the importance of the political and security role of the UNIFIL in southern Lebanon to mark the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. “As peacekeepers, [Read More] UNIFIL calls on Lebanon, Israel to maintain calm on border The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon on Sunday urged the country and Israel to maintain calm following an incident on the demarcation Blue Line, the National News Agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Lebanese [Read More]