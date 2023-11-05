Jordanian king urges ceasefire in Gaza during meeting with Blinken

King Abdullah II of Jordan has called for a ceasefire and humanitarian truce in Gaza, stressing the importance of ensuring the sustainable delivery of aid to the Palestinian enclave, according to a statement by Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court.

He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, during which the Jordanian king urged stepping up international efforts to deliver food, water, medicine, and fuel to the besieged enclave without interruption.

He reiterated that the only path to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is by working towards a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

He reaffirmed the kingdom’s firm support for the Palestinian people in gaining their legitimate rights to establish a sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital. ■