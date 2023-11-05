Russia’s economy to grow by around 2.8 pct in 2023: finance minister

November 5, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Finance, World, Россия 0

Russia’s economy is expected to increase by about 2.8 percent in 2023 after shrinking 2 percent last year, Russia’s Tass news agency reported Saturday, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

“We expect the economy to grow around 2.8 to 3 percent this year. We have fully compensated for the 2 percent decrease in growth rate that happened last year,” he said.

Siluanov also said that the ruble exchange rate has stabilized and will remain within a reasonable scope.

According to an earlier forecast by Bank of Russia, the country’s GDP growth rate would hit 2.2 to 2.7 percent this year. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 10014 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG