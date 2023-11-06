Cyprus records increase in tourism, new figures show

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €483,0 mn in August 2023 compared to €399,7 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 20,8%.

For the period of January – August 2023, revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.027,7 mn compared to €1.617,1 mn in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 25,4%.

Expenditure Analysis

The average expenditure per person was €944,51 in August 2023 compared to €885,98 in August 2022, recording an increase of 6,6%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 35,9% of the total tourists in August 2023) spent on average €100,49 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 14,9% of the total tourists) spent on average €142,11. Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 5,8%), spent on average €95,21 per day.

Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.

Table Country of Usual Residence August 2022 August 2023 Arrivals Average Length of Stay Expenditure (€) Arrivals Average Length of Stay Expenditure (€) Per Person Per Day Per Person Per Day TOTAL 451.133 10,2 885,98 86,86 511.387 9,5 944,51 99,42 Austria 9.452 7,6 947,24 124,64 11.583 8,1 1.052,39 129,92 Belgium 3.139 9,6 1.000,69 104,24 3.262 11,2 1.266,53 113,08 France 13.365 10,6 864,11 81,52 14.765 10,1 983,40 97,37 Germany 21.306 9,8 974,01 99,39 23.178 10,1 1.042,63 103,23 Denmark 10.195 7,9 921,72 116,67 8.199 9,1 900,80 98,99 Switzerland 8.478 9,1 1.214,99 133,52 7.969 8,8 1.296,69 147,35 Greece 13.991 12,5 350,17 28,01 12.058 12,6 409,73 32,52 United States 4.958 13,6 1.041,05 76,55 5.440 11,1 859,72 77,45 United Kingdom 186.002 11,5 1.006,35 87,51 183.642 10,7 1.075,22 100,49 Israel 43.326 5,6 693,24 123,79 76.130 5,4 767,37 142,11 Italy 7.730 9,4 832,97 88,61 7.912 8,1 758,26 93,61 Lebanon 6.581 7,0 758,56 108,37 6.714 8,0 906,72 113,34 Norway 5.976 9,3 959,76 103,20 6.211 9,0 1.021,71 113,52 Netherlands 6.626 11,0 962,14 87,47 6.237 9,7 1.063,73 109,66 Poland 23.557 8,3 599,21 72,19 29.495 7,5 714,09 95,21 Sweden 18.759 8,9 864,71 97,16 18.218 7,9 789,96 99,99 Finland 3.738 7,3 575,64 78,85 3.700 7,9 843,78 106,81 Other Countries 63.954 12,0 807,30 69,00 86.674 11,2 918,29 81,99

Methodological Notes

Definitions

Tourists – Visitors who stay for at least one night in Cyprus.

Tourist arrivals – The term refers to the number of trips and not to the number of persons. This differs in the sense that one person can take more than one trips during the reference period.

Revenue from Tourism – It refers to the revenue from tourists during their visit in Cyprus.

Source of Data and Coverage

The data on the expenditure of tourists is obtained from the Passengers Survey which is carried out at the points of departure in Larnaka and Pafos airports. The data is collected through personal interviews with the use of an electronic questionnaire (CAPI method – Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing).

The data covers all persons in the Government controlled area of Cyprus. It does not include travelers who arrive and depart illegally via ports and airports in the occupied part of Cyprus.