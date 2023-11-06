Cyprus reveals latest unemployment figures

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of October 2023, reached 9.232 persons.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for October 2023 decreased to 11.747 persons in comparison to 11.897 in the previous month.

In comparison with October 2022, a decrease of 1.951 persons or 17,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of trade, accommodation and food service activities, construction, public administration, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market.