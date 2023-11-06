Cyprus seeks to help humanitarian aid flow to Gaza

“The Republic of Cyprus is trying, within its capabilities, to ensure that humanitarian aid to Gaza is uninterrupted,” President Christodoulides, has said.

In his statements to journalists, during an inauguration at Korakou community, when asked about Cyprus’ initiative regarding Gaza, he added, “Today, shortly, I will have a telephone conversation with the King of Jordan on the same issue, and we will have an extraordinary visit in Cyprus related to this issue. We are trying, within our capabilities and taking into consideration that we are the European Union (EU) member state neighbouring the region, with excellent relations with all the neighbouring states, to ensure that there is uninterrupted humanitarian aid in Gaza. It is important that both the French President and the President of the Commission have endorsed our initiative. We are working on the details so that it can be implemented. It seems that the crisis, as we see the facts taking shape, will continue for a long time, so we must be ready at any moment, and as soon as conditions allow it, to proceed with the implementation of this proposal. However, I repeat, processes are constantly underway. In the next few hours, you will see that in addition to telephone communications, there will be meetings here in Cyprus on this issue and we hope, always within our capabilities, to be able to assist.”

Asked whether there are discussions with Israel on the ceasefire issue, in order to provide humanitarian aid, he noted, “Israel, the Prime Minister himself, is in favour of our initiative. The details we are working on are related to how the aid will be transported, particularly how it will reach Gaza. You understand that we are discussing the details in relation to the platform, because the maritime area around Gaza does not allow for ships to approach. On that basis, we are talking with the United Nations (UN), because the UN will receive the aid and not Hamas, so that it reaches the population. We are discussing all of this.”