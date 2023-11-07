Brawl at Cyprus migrant centre leads to 33 arrests

Police in Cyprus have detained 33 people after violence broke out at a migrant reception centre between African nationals and Syrians.

Riot police were called to Pournara camp where violent scuffles had erupted on Monday. Reports say tear gas was used.

Cyprus is currently boosting its capacity to host large numbers of migrants from the Middle East. Last week, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou instructed “the relevant services and departments of the Ministry” to increase the capacity of the main migrant reception center near Nicosia to accommodate an additional 1,000 people.

The center's staff will also be increased, in order to speed up the processing of asylum applications. Around 6,000 immigrants arrived in Cyprus up to now this year, about one-half of the figure registered in the same period last year, and there was an increase in the number of irregular immigrants who were repatriated.