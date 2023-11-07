Houthi attack kills 8 gov’t soldiers in Yemen’s Marib

At least eight soldiers of Yemen’s government forces were killed in an overnight attack carried out by the Houthi militia in the country’s oil-rich province of Marib, a military official told Xinhua on Tuesday.

“The Houthi fighters launched a large onslaught on Monday night and targeted sites of the government forces in Marib’s northwestern part, sparking hours of deadly armed confrontation,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

He added that the Houthis, utilizing an array of weaponry, clashed fiercely with government forces, leaving eight soldiers killed and 15 others injured.

In response, the Yemeni government troops have reportedly bolstered their defensive positions in many areas of Marib to ward off the militia’s further advances, according to the official.

So far, neither the Houthi militia nor the Yemeni government has issued an official statement regarding the latest developments in Marib.

The Houthi assault on Marib is reported to be the first major attack in the area in several months. Marib, known for its oil wealth, had seen a cessation of hostilities during the past months, while the recent flare-up signified a potential breakdown in the uneasy peace.

The Yemeni government and Houthi group have engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations, but a comprehensive resolution to the civil conflict remains elusive.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015. ■