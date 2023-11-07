Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000

The total number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza reached 10,022 since the latest round of Hamas-Israel conflict started on Oct. 7, Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said during a press conference in Gaza City that the deaths included 4,104 children and 2,641 women, while the injuries rose to 25,408.

Meanwhile, there were 2,350 reports of people missing under the rubble, including around 1,300 children, he noted.

Al-Qudra said that in the past hours, the Israeli army committed 19 major killings that claimed the lives of 252 people.

According to the spokesman, Israel has targeted 113 healthcare facilities and 32 ambulances in Gaza since Oct. 7, killing a total of 192 healthcare workers.

Some 16 hospitals and 32 primary care centers have been taken out of service, he added.

On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict. ■