Saudi Arabia expands investor e-visa service to all countries

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that individuals from around the globe are welcome to apply online for the “visiting investor” e-visas.

Foreign residents could now apply for business visits via the “Invest Saudi” platform affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to obtain digital visas issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Applicants would no longer need to visit the kingdom’s overseas representative offices to obtain biometrics, and the visa has one-year validity, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The offer is aimed at boosting investment, said the report, citing Mohammed Abahussain, undersecretary for the Ministry of Investment for Integrated Investor Services.

Qualification of the e-visa has been expanded to include countries listed in the “Invest Saudi” platform, holders of valid tourist or commercial visas from the United States, Britain or any Schengen country, and those who have permanent U.S., British or EU residencies.

The holders of valid residency for at least three months in any member state of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as those licensed by the Saudi Investment Ministry with three instant visas per year, could also benefit from the service. ■