Italy’s Enel sees profits surge in first 9 months of 2023

Italian energy giant Enel posted a 65-percent increase in profits over the first nine months of this year, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Enel said over the first nine months of the year it has earnings of 16.4 billion euros (17.5 billion U.S. dollars), with net profits of 5 billion euros. Those figures represent an increase of 29.3 percent and 65.2 percent, respectively, compared to the same period a year ago.

Those totals came despite a 34.1-percent decrease in revenue to 69.5 billion euros.

The strong figures for earnings and profits over the first three quarters come in a context of still high energy costs in the country.

Enel shares slipped by 0.44 percent in heavy trading on the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan on Tuesday, slightly outperforming the broad market. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollars) ■