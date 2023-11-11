Polish opposition leaders ink coalition pact

Leaders of the Polish opposition alliance on Friday signed a coalition agreement.

The agreement confirms Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Coalition (KO), as the opposition’s candidate for prime minister in a possible government, with Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz from the Polish People’s Party and Krzysztof Gawkowski of the New Left party as deputy prime ministers.

The 13-page document comprises a 24-point program framework containing issues such as strengthening Poland’s international position for enhanced national security.

The coalition pact also emphasizes the need to protect Polish farmers and increase salaries for teachers and public servants. The opposition alliance also vows to improve housing accessibility.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won the parliamentary election on Oct. 15, but lost its majority to the opposition alliance led by KO.

The three main opposition groupings, the KO, the Third Way and the New Left asked President Andrzej Duda to allow them to form a coalition government under Tusk’s leadership.

Duda on Monday nominated incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as head of the new government. If Morawiecki fails to secure a vote of confidence in the lower house, another prime minister will be appointed. ■