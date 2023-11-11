Powerful aftershock rocks off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

nother strong aftershock with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku earlier Saturday, but did not cause a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The 6.2 magnitude quake, epicenter at the seabed, jolted off the province at 03:45 a.m. Jakarta time Saturday (2045 GMT Friday), the agency said.

The epicenter was at 249 km northwest of Maluku Tenggara Barat (Tanimbar Islands) district with a depth of 10 km, according to the agency.

Three more moderate aftershocks were also recorded with magnitudes of 5.3 and 5.2, the agency said, citing that several other aftershocks with weak strength have also occurred since midnight.

The officials of the agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not trigger giant waves.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude main shock jolted off Maluku province on Wednesday, yet it did not trigger giant waves or cause damages or casualties.

Having situated on a vulnerable quake-stricken zone, called the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has often been stricken by earthquakes. ■