Slovenia and Czech Republic claim last two Billy Jean Cup semifinal spots

Slovenia qualified for the semifinals of the Billy Jean King Cup on Friday despite losing their final Group B match 2-1 to Kazakhstan.

The Slovenians qualify thanks to the best sets win-loss record of their group and will play Italy in Saturday’s first semifinal. The Czech Republic will face Canada in the other semifinal.

Kaja Juvan got Slovenia under way with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Anna Danilina, who is ranked over 700 places below her.

Tamara Zidansek then assured a last-four place when she won the first set of her match against Yulia Putintseva 6-2, before retiring with the match tied a one set all.

The Kazakh duo of Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva then defeated Veronika Erjavec and Ela Milic 2-6 6-4 (10-7) in the doubles.

The Czech Republic claimed the last semifinal place after a tense tie against the United States which was only decided by the final doubles match.

Danielle Collins gave the U.S. a perfect start with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Katerina Siniakova, but World number 7, Marketa Vondrousova leveled things up with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 over Sofia Kenin in the second singles match.

That set up the doubles to decide who would make the last four. In a pulsating encounter, Siniakova got her revenge for the earlier defeat as she and Barbora Krejcikova beat the American duo of Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5.

Friday’s other matches saw France beat Germany 3-0, although neither of the two made it into the last-four after losing to Italy earlier in the week.

Hosts Spain also had some consolation for their early exit as Rebeka Masarova and Sara Sorribes won their singles ties against Poland, which meant that Paula Badosa’s return to action will have to wait. ■