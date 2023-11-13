Five dead in U.S. military air accident off Cyprus coast: CNA

November 13, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Live, Mediterranean Focus 0

Five American servicemen died in a U.S. military air accident that occurred 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cyprus last Friday, Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said on Monday.

The five service members died when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean during an air-refueling training mission, according to the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM).

It said there had been no hostile action against the helicopter, but did not say where exactly the accident happened.

CNA, attributing its information to Cypriot defense ministry sources, said the helicopter crashed off the southeastern coast of the island.

It said search and rescue operations were carried out by the American forces in the area at the time of the accident. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 10094 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG