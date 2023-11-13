Tropical disturbance approaches Fiji, heavy rain alerts persist

Heavy rain alerts issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service persist for the northern side of the Pacific island country, as tropical disturbance TD02F, initially detected near the Solomon Islands, is anticipated to drift towards Fiji early this week.

Rain, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy falls in Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, are predicted from Sunday night, spreading across the country Monday.

A strong wind warning is active for various land and coastal areas as well as all Fiji waters.

Localized flooding in low-lying regions is expected particularly in areas under heavy rain alerts.

Minor roads, Iris crossings and bridges may be affected causing disruptions to traffic flow.

Poor visibility at sea and on land heightens the risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

The Meteorological Service is closely monitoring the evolving situation. ■