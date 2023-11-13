Wireless in-flight entertainment for Cyprus Airways

Cyprus Airways has become the latest carrier to deploy airline technology provider AirFi’s wireless in-flight entertainment across its fleet of Airbus jets.

As part of its focus on innovation and customer service, the airline is installing AirFi’s portable wireless streaming solutions onboard its all-Airbus fleet of two A320 and two A220 aircraft. It will also seek to outfit new aircraft that are added to the fleet with AirFi’s products in the near-term.

Each aircraft will be equipped with two AirFi boxes, enabling passengers to access digital entertainment on their personal electronic devices including movies, TV games, music, a moving map, and destination-based video content.

Excitingly, Cyprus Airways has chosen to include AirFi’s Dance24 channel as part of its entertainment offering. With a special focus on electronic dance music, the channel is well suited to a considerable demographic of the airline’s market, who will be travelling to and from the country’s music festivals and party resorts, such as Ayia Napa.

During the second phase of the deployment, in-seat ordering will be enabled.

Commenting on the partnership, Job Heimerikx, AirFi’s CEO, said, “We’re honoured that the flag carrier of Cyprus has selected AirFi as a cornerstone in its plans to level-up the onboard experience. And personally, I’m delighted to be working with Cyprus Airways’ CEO, Paul Sies, whose achievements I very much admire.”

“With the addition of the A220, our products have now been deployed across every aircraft in the Airbus family. This proves that our offering is truly versatile, and the benefits that come with it are indiscriminate of the type of airline using them,” Heimerikx continued.

Also commenting on the partnership, Paul Sies, Cyprus Airways’ CEO said, “We are highly impressed by the range of functionality offered by AirFi’s intuitive wireless in-flight entertainment and in-seat ordering solutions. We needed something scalable to suit our ambitious growth plans and provide a hassle-free travel experience that serves all our guests needs. We’re looking forward to having AirFi along the flight to the success of Cyprus Airways.”