Israeli army says seizes governing institutions of Hamas in Gaza

The Israeli army announced Tuesday that its troops had seized control of Hamas’s governing institutions in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari posted video footage on the social media platform X showing Israeli forces raiding what he said is a government building of Hamas in Gaza City. It also showed gunfights between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers, who were inside one of the government buildings.

Hagari said IDF’s 7th Brigade took control of Hamas’s parliament, government offices, police headquarters, and an engineering faculty utilized for the production and development of weapons.

It added that the soldiers also gained control over Hamas’s training facilities, operations headquarters, and interrogation and detention facilities.

Hagari noted that the army’s Golani Brigade soldiers raided the governor’s house, police and military offices, and military intelligence offices, among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news released a photo showing infantry Golani Brigade troops holding Israeli flags while posing inside Hamas’s parliament building in Gaza City, following their seizure of the site.

Israel has launched a massive strike in the Gaza Strip after Hamas-led Palestinian resistance forces carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, which killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages. The conflict, raging for more than a month, has led to 11,240 Palestinian deaths in Hamas-ruled Gaza. ■