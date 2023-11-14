Jordanian king warns against any “scenario” of reoccupying Gaza

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Monday stressed that any “scenario or thinking” of reoccupying parts of Gaza or establishing buffer zones there will exacerbate the crisis, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

“This is unacceptable and constitutes an assault on Palestinian rights,” the king said, stressing that a serious political process leading to the two-state solution must be launched.

He underlined the importance of the unity of Palestinian territories and supporting the legitimate authority, warning that Gaza should not be isolated from the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Denouncing the collective punishment, killing of civilians, and destruction of all vital facilities in Gaza, the Jordanian king reaffirmed the root of the crisis is the occupation and the deprivation of Palestinians of their legitimate rights. ■