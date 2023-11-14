“Museum of the Moon” displayed in Larnaca, Cyprus

People visit the installation of the “Museum of the Moon” in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Nov. 13, 2023. Created by renowned British artist Luke Jerram, the “Museum of the Moon”, a 7-meter wide model of the moon, was displayed here from Monday to Sunday. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
About Famagusta Gazette 10105 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG