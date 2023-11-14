“Museum of the Moon” displayed in Larnaca, Cyprus

People visit the installation of the “Museum of the Moon” in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Nov. 13, 2023. Created by renowned British artist Luke Jerram, the “Museum of the Moon”, a 7-meter wide model of the moon, was displayed here from Monday to Sunday. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

