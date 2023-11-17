Greek gov’t announces 350-mln-euro aid package for needy

November 17, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Europe, Greece, Top Story 0

Greece’s government announced on Thursday a support package worth 350 million euros (380 million U.S. dollars) for poorer households and citizens in December.

“It is a kind of social solidarity benefit … When the economy goes well, we can support our fellow citizens who are mostly in need,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted in a press release as saying.

The package’s 2.3 million beneficiaries will include people with disabilities, low-income pensioners and households, as well as families eligible for child benefit, he said.

Despite continuing challenges, Greece’s economy has “outperformed and we can now say with quite a lot of confidence that at the end of this year we will exceed the initial target for a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product,” National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said. “Therefore, the government returns this surplus to society.” (1 euro = 1.08 U.S. dollar) ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 10111 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG