Tunisian, Austrian officials meet on organized crime, immigration

Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki has met with his visiting Austrian counterpart on bilateral cooperation in fighting organized crime and illegal immigration.

The Tunisian ministry said in a statement that Feki discussed with Gerhard Karner issues of common interest and bilateral cooperation in a number of fields, mainly in combating organized crime and illegal immigration.

The two officials also discussed ways to activate joint programs in border security, criminal laboratories, civil protection and information sharing and agreed to find solutions to illegal immigration from economic, social and developmental perspectives.

Karner said during his visit that the EU-Tunisia migration deal reached in July on combating human trafficking was “slowly starting to take effect,” and Austria would help the North African country to train border guards, Austrian state broadcaster ORF reported Thursday.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe. ■