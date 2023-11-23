Search for barite ore in Laos

Authorities in central Laos’ Khammuan province have recently awarded a concession to a local company to search for and mine barite ore on a four-hectare site in Bualapha district.

The company will be allowed to carry out explorations and processing of the mineral for five years and will be able to renew the agreement, with project progress to be reviewed in conjunction with provincial authorities every five years.

The company is the sole investor in the project and will sink 1.5 million U.S. dollars into the venture.

Baryte, barite or barytes is a mineral consisting of barium sulfate. Baryte is generally white or colorless, and is the main source of the element barium. The baryte group consists of baryte, celestine (strontium sulfate), anglesite (lead sulfate), and anhydrite (calcium sulfate). Baryte and celestine form a solid solution (Ba,Sr)SO4.