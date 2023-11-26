Sixty-one truckloads of aid delivered to northern Gaza

People unload humanitarian aid from a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023. A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Sixty-one truckloads of aid were delivered to northern Gaza on Saturday, the largest number since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Oct. 7, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Saturday.

The aid included food, water and emergency medical supplies. Eleven ambulances, three coaches and a flatbed were delivered to Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza to assist with medical evacuations, it said.

Another 200 trucks were dispatched from the Israeli border town of Nitzana to the Rafah crossing. Of them, 187 entered Gaza by Saturday night local time. In addition, 129,000 liters of fuel crossed into Gaza, according to the office.

None of these deliveries would have been possible without the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies, it said, adding that the longer the humanitarian pause lasts, the more aid humanitarian agencies will be able to send into Gaza.

“We welcome the release of more hostages today and renew our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. And we hope the release of more Palestinian detainees brings relief to their families and loved ones,” said OCHA. ■

