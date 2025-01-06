The Golden Globe Awards were presented in the United States

The Golden Globe Awards for film and television productions were presented in California early this morning Cyprus time. The gala was held for the 82nd time.

The biggest winners of the night were Emilia Pérez, a musical about a Mexican drug lord , and The Brutalist , a historical drama film .

Emilia Pérez , written and directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiard, ultimately won four awards. The Brutalist won three.

In the drama category, the leading actress awards went to Fernanda Torres and Adrien Brody , while in the musical and comedy categories, the awards went to Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan .

Shōgun, on the other hand, was awarded Best Drama Series.