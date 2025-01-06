Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Mon. Jan 6th, 2025
Americas Live World

The Golden Globe Awards were presented in the United States

By Famagusta Gazette

The Golden Globe Awards for film and television productions were presented in California early this morning Cyprus time. The gala was held for the 82nd time.

The biggest winners of the night were Emilia Pérez, a musical about a Mexican drug lord , and The Brutalist , a historical drama film .

Emilia Pérez , written and directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiard, ultimately won four awards. The Brutalist won three.

In the drama category, the leading actress awards went to Fernanda Torres and Adrien Brody , while in the musical and comedy categories, the awards went to Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan .

Shōgun, on the other hand, was awarded Best Drama Series.

 

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Americas Live World

Congress confirms US presidential election results

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Crime Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus: Police investigate online fraud case involving $58,000

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Gaza Live Regional World

Gaza: At least seven infants have died due to cold weather

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025

You Missed

Americas Live World

Congress confirms US presidential election results

Crime Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus: Police investigate online fraud case involving $58,000

Gaza Live Regional World

Gaza: At least seven infants have died due to cold weather

Americas Live World

Canadian newspaper: Justin Trudeau to quit as party leader

Famagusta Gazette