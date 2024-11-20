Hundreds of flamingos flock to salt lake in Cyprus

Hundreds of flamingos have returned to Akrotiri Salt Lake following the first rainfall of the season last week. Experts at the Akrotiri Environmental and Education Centre (AEEC) estimate that close to 300…
In Cyprus, 43% of teenagers are usually online
In Cyprus, 43% of teenagers are usually online and in contact with close friends. According to the Ministry of Education, the percentage of children who reported continuous online contact was higher for…
Health minister seeks to avoid strike in Cyprus hospitals
The Minister of Health, Michalis Damianos, will meet Wednesday with all parties involved in a mediating effort to bridge the differences between OKYPY and government doctors in relation to the payment of…
Gangs accused of looting aid trucks entering Gaza
Twenty people were killed on Monday in a security operation east of Rafah, southern Gaza, which was supported by Hamas and targeted gangs accused of looting aid trucks entering Gaza, according to…
Hamas denies its leaders quitting Qatar for Turkish as ‘pure rumours’
Hamas has denied reports that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Türkiye. In an official statement, sources within Hamas said the claims spread by Israeli media were “pure rumors…
Turkey nabs 1,644 irregular migrants and 51 human trafficking organisers
Turkish authorities have detained 1,644 irregular migrants and 51 human trafficking organizers in nationwide operations, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday. Among the detained organizers, 11 were foreign nationals, Yerlikaya said…
Gaza war impacts tourism in Jordan
Jordan’s tourism revenue for the first 10 months of this year reached 6.1 billion U.S. dollars, down 4.4 percent from the same period last year, the state-owned Al Mamlaka TV reported Sunday….
Israel’s economy grows at a faster pace in the third quarter of 2024
Israel’s economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter of 2024, with its gross domestic product (GDP) rising by an annualized 3.8 percent, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Sunday…
Turkish police detain 10 suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)
Turkish police detained 10 suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Monday, accusing them of involving in “illegal protests” in Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city. State-run TRT broadcaster reported that…
Netanyahu aide arrested and interrogated by the Shin Bet
An aide to Israel’s prime minister is suspected of leaking classified documents to a European newspaper to sway public opinion against demonstrations supporting a ceasefire-for-hostage deal with Hamas. The Magistrate’s Court in…