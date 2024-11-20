Hundreds of flamingos flock to salt lake in Cyprus

Posted on November 20, 2024

Hundreds of flamingos have returned to Akrotiri Salt Lake following the first rainfall of the season last week.  Experts at the Akrotiri Environmental and Education Centre (AEEC) estimate that close to 300…

In Cyprus, 43% of teenagers are usually online

Posted on November 20, 2024

In Cyprus, 43% of teenagers are usually online and in contact with close friends. According to the Ministry of Education, the percentage of children who reported continuous online contact was higher for…

Health minister seeks to avoid strike in Cyprus hospitals

Posted on November 20, 2024

The Minister of Health, Michalis Damianos, will meet Wednesday with all parties involved in a mediating effort to bridge the differences between OKYPY and government doctors in relation to the payment of…

Gangs accused of looting aid trucks entering Gaza

Posted on November 19, 2024

Twenty people were killed on Monday in a security operation east of Rafah, southern Gaza, which was supported by Hamas and targeted gangs accused of looting aid trucks entering Gaza, according to…

Gaza war impacts tourism in Jordan

Posted on November 18, 2024

Jordan’s tourism revenue for the first 10 months of this year reached 6.1 billion U.S. dollars, down 4.4 percent from the same period last year, the state-owned Al Mamlaka TV reported Sunday….

Netanyahu aide arrested and interrogated by the Shin Bet

Posted on November 18, 2024

An aide to Israel’s prime minister is suspected of leaking classified documents to a European newspaper to sway public opinion against demonstrations supporting a ceasefire-for-hostage deal with Hamas. The Magistrate’s Court in…

Famagusta Gazette