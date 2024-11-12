At least 38 people killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

At least 38 people were killed on Monday in Israeli airstrikes on different areas of Lebanon, the Lebanese official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to the NNA, an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in the village of Ain Yaaqoub, northern Akkar Governorate, killed 28 people, including displaced Lebanese and Syrian nationals, while injuring several others. The NNA noted that the search is still ongoing for victims under the rubble.

Moreover, in separate incidents in southern Lebanon, seven people were killed in the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district, while three others were killed in Srifa town in the Tyre district, said the NNA.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it targeted several Israeli cities and a training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the Karmiel settlement with large rocket salvos.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has been launching an intensive air attack on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since the beginning of the war on Oct. 8, 2023, has reached 3,243, with injuries up to 14,134.