Arab and Islamic world denounce Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon

Saudi Arabia hosted on Monday an extraordinary summit in its capital, during which leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world denounced Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and issued a collective demand for an immediate ceasefire.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the summit, which the Saudi Press Agency reported was aimed at reinforcing previous regional efforts against what he termed “reprehensible Israeli attacks” on Palestine and Lebanon.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people, calling on the international community to prioritize global peace and security by halting Israel’s activities in the region.

The crown prince also urged pressure on Israel to respect the sovereignty of Iran and cease hostile actions on Iranian territories.

At the summit, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi warned that the region is at a “critical crossroads,” highlighting the toll on civilians in the Gaza Strip and condemning any efforts to displace Palestinians or render Gaza uninhabitable.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reiterated that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace. He condemned the year’s violence in Gaza, citing extensive civilian casualties and destruction as violations of international law.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of implementing a sustained strategy to annex Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and advocated for coordinated international legal action on alleged war crimes.

The Riyadh summit follows a previous gathering in November 2023, underscoring regional concerns over Israeli actions in Palestinian and Lebanese territories.

Other regional leaders, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and more, joined the talks, highlighting broad support from Arab and Islamic countries for Palestinians and Lebanese amid the current crisis