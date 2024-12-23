Bridge collapses in Brazil – sulfuric acid leaks into the river

A bridge collapsed in northern Brazil on Sunday, killing at least one person and spewing sulfuric acid into the Tocantins River.

The bridge, built in 1960, connects the city of Estreito in the state of Maranhao and Aguiarnopolis in the state of Tocantins.

The middle section of the 533-meter-long bridge collapsed while traffic was crossing it, according to Brazilian authorities.

A tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid fell into the river. Rescue divers had to stop their efforts when the leak was discovered, according to the local fire department.

One person has been confirmed dead, while another has been rescued alive.

At least eleven people were involved. Two trucks, a car and a motorcycle fell into the river in total. The river is more than 50 meters deep.