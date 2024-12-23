Ukraine says Russia has executed five prisoners of war

Russian forces have executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Russian forces shot the five unarmed soldiers after capturing them, Lubinets said on Telegram on Sunday. He gave no details but said he would report the incident to the United Nations.

“Russian war criminals who shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war should be tried in an international tribunal and punished as severely as possible within the law,” Lubinets said.

Russian authorities have not commented on the allegations, but have previously denied war crimes.